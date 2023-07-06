MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donors to Receive Dollywood Tickets July 17th – 21st

Critical Need for O Negative Blood Type

Dollywood is once again celebrating blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation will receive one ticket to Dollywood. Due to the popularity of this incentive, donors will be required to schedule an appointment to donate.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-524-3074.

Currently, MEDIC has a critically low inventory of O Negative blood. O Negative donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible. Be sure to ask our staff about joining the O Negative Club!

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

