Mary Susie Guthrie, 90, Dandridge

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Mary Susie Guthrie, age 90, of Dandridge, Tennessee, passed away on July 16, 2023, after a short illness.

She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Edward Guthrie, and is survived by her children Carol Guthrie, Linda Turley, Steven Guthrie, and Samuel Evans Guthrie as well as her grandchildren Ian Windham, Caitlin Cutrone, and Tyler Turley, and her great-grandchildren Charlotte and Violette Cutrone.

Mrs. Guthrie was a proud graduate of Berry College and a retired high school teacher. She was an active member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church and contributed her time and talents to charitable organizations such as Habitat for Humanity. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

David Lee Copeland, Oak Ridge

David Lee Copeland, age 87, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully on July 14, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: