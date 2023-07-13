Mary Jane “Jannie” West, Harriman

Ms. Mary Jane “Jannie” West, 70, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home. Mary loved spending time with her family and friends, and she had a talented hobby of playing bluegrass music with her father and husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents: J.L. & Pauline Ward.

Grandparents: Clifford & Bessie Mae Cross.

She is survived by her loving husband: Eddie D. West.

Son: Michael Wilson.

Daughter: Kimberly West.

Sister: Shirley Johnson.

Grandchildren: Skyler Hall, Kaden Jago, and Kimbrianna West.

Special niece: Cheryl Thompson.

Cousin: Donnie White.

Special friends: Rita Baker, Miranda Baker, and Kari Baker.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.  Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Mary Jane “Jannie” West during this difficult time.

