Mary Ann Davidson, 79

Mary Ann Davidson, age 79, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, to be with God in Heaven. Mary Ann attended the Illinois School for the Deaf where she learned to read lips and verbalize to help prepare her to live in a hearing world. She graduated from Tennessee School for the Deaf in 1962 and attended Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. Mary Ann worked in data entry at Oak Ridge Hospital. Her favorite pastime was swimming, and she went to the Deaf USA tryouts in 1964. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and she enjoyed displaying her Christmas trees and ornaments.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by parents, Virginia & Henry Tyl; siblings, Patricia Hutchins, Regina Tyl, and Michael Tyl. She leaves behind to mourn her loss daughter, Laura Yadzi & husband, Howie; granddaughter, Morgan Yadzi; and siblings, Henry Tyl, Jr., Theresa Turner, Edward Tyl, and Judith Maynard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Knoxville Center for the Deaf Attn: Case Management at 3731 Martin Mill Pike Knoxville, TN 37920. The family is hosting a private graveside at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...