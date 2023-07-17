Martha Lou Norman, Rockwood

Mrs. Martha Lou Norman, age 85, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Signature Health Care in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born on June 8, 1938, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Martha was a member of Rockwood Second Baptist Church. She worked for Kayser & Roth for 49 years. She was also a control clerk for Alba Health. Martha loved all her family dearly & especially her grandbabies! She is preceded in death by: her parents, Edward & Ruby Kiser Page; first husband, Leslie Donald Monday; second husband, Oliver P. Norman; brothers, Edward Page Jr. & Bill Page; sisters, Sue Lowery & Pearl Lane.

Survived by:

Daughter: Vicki (Randy) Kirby of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Thomas “Tommy” (Linda) Monday of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Donna Monday Musser of Knoxville, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Shane Kirby of Rockwood, Tennessee
                         Amie (Michael) Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee
                         Pebbles (Kevin) Billings of Ohio

Great- Grandchildren: Taylor (Joe) Johnston, Lesley Grace Billings, Kevin Levi Billings, Damion Johnson, Dominic Johnson, Dillion Johnson, Dylan Lawson, Kotah Lawson, Karia Lawson

4 Great Great- Grandchildren

Special Niece: Kay (Gary) Willis

Sister: Mary E. Stinnett

Brother: Jack Page

The family has made cremation arrangements at this time to honor Martha’s wishes. A burial at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Martha Lou Norman.

