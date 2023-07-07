Mark Steven Dixon, Rockwood

Mr. Mark Steven Dixon, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Findlay, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home. He was born October 27, 1955, in Findlay, Ohio, and had lived in Rockwood for the last several years. He was a retired Driver with Red Barn Auction Company in Findlay and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mark or Steve, as he was known by both, enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and watching Westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Phyllis Dixon; and his sister, Nancy Cole.

Survivors include:

Brother: Mike Dixon (Bonnie) of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Cremation arrangements have been made. No public services are being scheduled and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Mark Steven Dixon

