Mark Jeffery Callaway, Norris

Mark Jeffery Callaway age 64 of Norris TN passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Diversicare in Oak Ridge TN. Mark attended and graduated from Norris High School. He loved music, especially the Beatles.

Mark is survived by his Parents Virgil and Gale Callaway of Norris TN, Brother Michael Callaway of Norris TN, and Aunt Becky Rosenbaum of Clinton TN, along with other family and friends.

The family has chosen not to have a service at this time.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is proudly serving the Mark Callaway family.

