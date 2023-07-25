Marilyn Lively Snipes, Clinton (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Marilyn Lively Snipes of Clinton (formerly of Oliver Springs) went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2023, at the age of 86.

Marilyn was born on March 20, 1937, in Oliver Springs. She was a long-time member of Beech Park Baptist Church where she was always working from teaching VBS to Sunday School, food committee, and everything in between. Although her passion was singing in the choir. She has been at Beech Park all her life and she loved her church family greatly. In addition to singing in the choir, she had been in two gospel singing quartets. Marilyn graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1956. She had worked at Harriman Hosiery Mill and through the years worked at Norwood daycare and Proffitts but loved being a Housewife and Mother more than anything.

She enjoyed sewing, working in the yard, shopping, cooking, and most of all being with her grandsons who she loved so much. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bobby. She will be laid to rest beside her, Bobby.

In addition to her husband, Bobby Ray Snipes, she is preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Sadie Lively.

Survivors include her daughter, Desiree and husband Terry Wheeler of Oak Ridge; brother, Gary B. Lanning of Kingston; grandchildren, Ethan and wife Kaitlin Wheeler of Knoxville, Micah Wheeler of Fort Benning, Georgia; many nieces, nephews, family, and special friends.

A big thank you to cousins: Fledia Powell and Evalena Smith, the staff at Courtyards, and Gentiva Hospice for all you did.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beech Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Beech Park Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Steve McDonald and Bro. Gary Smith officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 am on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

