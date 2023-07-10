Margaret A. Bowling, 95

Margaret A. Bowling, age 95, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. Margaret wrote two books about her ancestors from Scott County, Tennessee in the 1800s called Mountain Refuge and Mountain Glory. She is preceded in death by her parents Ross and Zelma Bowling, brothers: Virgil and Ted Bowling, and sister Ruth Bowling. She is survived by:

Brother Joe Bowling

Sister Wanda Bowling

A graveside will be held at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with Rev. John Wilkinson officiating.

