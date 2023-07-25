Man Identified in Saturday’s Fatality Accident Just Outside Harriman

We now know the name of the person killed last Saturday’s single vehicle accident on Emory Heights Road. According to The Tennessee Highway Patrol report released today, 47-year-old Larry Ward was operating a 2003 Nissan Maxima when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The accident closed Emory Heights Road for the period of investigation and clean up by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The body was sent to Roane Medical Center by a County Rescue Squad unit to be analyzed by the Roane County coroner’s office.
Tags accident Emory Heights fatality Roane County Tennessee Highway Patrol THP wreck
Check Also
Oak Ridge Sets Food Truck Rules
The Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved new rules for food trucks in Oak Ridge. …