Man Identified in Saturday’s Fatality Accident Just Outside Harriman

We now know the name of the person killed last Saturday’s single vehicle accident on Emory Heights Road. According to The Tennessee Highway Patrol report released today, 47-year-old Larry Ward was operating a 2003 Nissan Maxima when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The accident closed Emory Heights Road for the period of investigation and clean up by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The body was sent to Roane Medical Center by a County Rescue Squad unit to be analyzed by the Roane County coroner’s office.

