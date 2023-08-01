Man Arrested for Warrant and Meth Charges

Rockwood police officer Chance York arrested Jeffrey Treadway McFalls on Sunday. York saw McFalls crossing North Gateway Avenue into the IGA parking lot without going to the marked crosswalk at the traffic light, which occurred just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30th. Officer York, after talking to McFalls about the incident. He then ran a check through central dispatch, and it was revealed a warrant was still in hand for his arrest. After patting him down and searching him, it was discovered that he had a small amount of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken to Roane County Jail and charged with simple possession or casual Exchange and failure to appear warrant.

Jeffrey Treadway McFalls, 43

White / Male

Booking Number: 26674

Booked: 07/30/2023

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 07/30/2023 21:00

Bond: $53,000.00

1 – Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

Offense Date: 07/30/2023

Bond: $50,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Failure To Appear

Offense Date: 06/20/2023

Bond: $3,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency: Roane

