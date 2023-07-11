Local Player Named to MaxPreps Underclassman All-American Team

Luke Treece, Catcher (photo by Cathy Bird)

Luke Treece from Coalfield High, who was named Mr. Baseball in Class 1-A earlier this spring just received another accolade as he was named as an Underclassman All-American on MaxPreps.com. Treece made the Tennessee Baseball Report All-State team after finishing with one of the top batting averages in the state at .538. He also had 64 base hits, 64 RBI, and 20 doubles. Treece will be a junior next season.

You can read the full article here.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Luke was also named to the 5-Star Preps All-Star team. You can read about that all-star team here.

Luke Treece batting in the Class 1-A State Tournament (Photo by Cathy Bird)

