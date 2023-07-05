Lloyd E. Lee, Lebanon

Lloyd E. Lee, age 67, of Lebanon, TN, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was born in Clinton on June 24, 1956, to Robert E. Lee & Virginia G. Rose. In 1979, Lloyd graduated from Tennessee Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He went on to work as a civil engineer with J.R. Wauford Engineering for 38 years.

Lloyd was a devoted husband for 47 years to his beautiful wife. He was Christian in faith and loved life to the fullest. Lloyd loved spending time with his family. He was blessed with the ability to repair just about anything. He was the family “go-to” when anything needed to be fixed. If he didn’t already know the solution, he would research and find it out. He was always willing to help with home improvement projects. At a moment’s notice, he would be standing at your doorstep with all the necessary tools to complete the task. Lloyd was also an avid canner. His family always looked forward to his fresh pickled veggies from his garden. Lloyd was an avid fan of sports. He would watch any sport, either in person or on television, all day long if he could. His favorite sports teams included the Tennessee Vols, Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, and any team his kids or grandkids played on. Although his family feels that he left them way too soon, they will always cherish his memory in their hearts. One of the things they will miss the most is Lloyd always being there with a gigantically exaggerated pat on the back for anyone who needed it.

Lloyd was preceded in death by father, Robert Edward Lee; and brother, Alan Stacey Lee. Survivors include beloved wife, Hazel Marie Lee; mother, Virginia Grace Rose; daughter, Tonya Marie Lee; son, Nicholas Anthony Lee & wife, Jenna; grandchildren, Elijah Charles Lee, Savannah Marie Lee, and Norah Rose Lee; sisters, Joni Lynn Lee and Katherine Leoda Lee; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Monday, July 3, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

