Linda Lee McDaniel, Harriman

Linda Lee McDaniel, age 77, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1946, in Griffin, Georgia, and was of the Baptist faith. Linda loved cruising on Harley Davidson bikes and boating with her friends. Preceded in death by her son, Colin W. Turner; parents, Holt & Mary Francis Hall Norton; brothers, Carl & Grover Norton; sister, Mary Ann Lawson.
SURVIVORS
Children Elizabeth “Lisa” Bostedor & husband, Barry of Harriman
Leslie Turner & wife, Cassie of Harriman
Tracy Evans of Harriman
7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren
Brothers James Norton & wife, Trula of Harriman
Wayne Norton of Rockwood
Sister Helen Guy & husband, Larry of Rockwood
Father of her children Clyde L. Turner of Harriman
Several nieces & nephews, extended family members and friends
Linda’s wishes were to be cremated and no service arrangements have been made at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.