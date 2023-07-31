Linda Lee McDaniel, Harriman

Linda Lee McDaniel, age 77, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1946, in Griffin, Georgia, and was of the Baptist faith. Linda loved cruising on Harley Davidson bikes and boating with her friends. Preceded in death by her son, Colin W. Turner; parents, Holt & Mary Francis Hall Norton; brothers, Carl & Grover Norton; sister, Mary Ann Lawson.

SURVIVORS

Children                                  Elizabeth “Lisa” Bostedor & husband, Barry of Harriman

                                                Leslie Turner & wife, Cassie of Harriman

                                                Tracy Evans of Harriman

7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren

Brothers                                  James Norton & wife, Trula of Harriman

                                                Wayne Norton of Rockwood

Sister                                       Helen Guy & husband, Larry of Rockwood

Father of her children            Clyde L. Turner of Harriman

Several nieces & nephews, extended family members and friends

Linda’s wishes were to be cremated and no service arrangements have been made at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

