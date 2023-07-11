Legislative Council to have special called meeting on Thursday, July 13

Virtual meeting to cover six items

July 10, 2023

The TSSAA Legislative Council will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13. The Council will vote on six agenda items. A live audio stream will be made available for anyone interested in listening to the meeting by clicking here.

Two proposals regarding Unsportsmanlike Conduct will be considered by the Council. They will also consider a proposal to move the first date of practice and the first date of competition for wrestling up a week beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

The full agenda can be seen by clicking on the link below.

Documents

Legislative Council Agenda (July 13, 2023) (PDF)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...