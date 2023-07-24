Larry Lavender, Deer Lodge

Larry Lavender, age 76 of Deer Lodge passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Wackenhut of Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Dixie (Adams) Lavender, wife Lois Ann Lavender.

He is survived by his daughters: Tammy Lloyd (Ranklin Hammock), of Deer Lodge

Jolene (Eddie) Jones, of Glades Community.

Grandkids: Brittany (Tyler) Seabolt, of Sunbright

Symantha (Isaac) Potter of Wartburg

Nikki McCoig of Lancing

Mikie Lloyd of Deer Lodge

Great Grandkids: Bentley Kennedy, and Riley Seabolt of Sunbright,

Zane McCoig of Lancing, Conley Seabolt of Sunbright, Wyatt Potter of Wartburg

Also surviving is a very special family friend Charlotte Woods.

“I’ll always be there”



The family will have a graveside service with Military Honors on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge with Bro. Billy Jones officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry Lavender.

