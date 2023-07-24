Larry Lavender, Deer Lodge

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Larry Lavender, age 76 of Deer Lodge passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from Wackenhut of Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Dixie (Adams) Lavender, wife Lois Ann Lavender.

He is survived by his daughters:  Tammy Lloyd (Ranklin Hammock), of Deer Lodge

Jolene (Eddie) Jones, of Glades Community.

Grandkids:  Brittany (Tyler) Seabolt, of Sunbright

Symantha (Isaac) Potter of Wartburg

Nikki McCoig of Lancing

Mikie Lloyd of Deer Lodge

Great Grandkids: Bentley Kennedy, and Riley Seabolt of Sunbright,

Zane McCoig of Lancing, Conley Seabolt of Sunbright, Wyatt Potter of Wartburg

Also surviving is a very special family friend Charlotte Woods.

“I’ll always be there”

The family will have a graveside service with Military Honors on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge with Bro. Billy Jones officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Larry Lavender.

About News Department

Check Also

Brenda Sue Gann, Harriman

Brenda Sue Gann, age 76, of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at Roane …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: