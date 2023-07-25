Larry John Ward, Harriman

Larry John Ward age 46 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023. He attended the First Christian Church in Harriman. He was employed as a welder at Norfolk Southern. Larry was a great pool player and very competitive, he loved doing everything but most importantly he loved the Lord.

Survivors include:

Children Tarrance (McKenna) Ward, Reagan Ward, Jenda Ward, Johnny Ward,

Grandchildren Greyson, Evelyn, Beckham, and Merryn Ward

Parents Larry and Rebecca (Becky) Ward,

Sisters Shayna Estep, Tasha (Brian) Hurst, Michelle Ward,

Brother Brent Ward,

Nieces and nephews Darian (Makara) Julian, Zayden Julian, Kyleigh Grace Julian, Mikenzie Ward (Grant McNeal), Ryker McNeal, Ariyah McNeal, Skylar Estep,

Fiancé Brandy Hampton, her children Skyler Stanley, Lyric McCullough, and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Phillip Merrill officiating. Burial 10:00 am Thursday at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Ward Family

