Krystal Renee’ Rollow, 46, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 7, 2023, at her home in Knoxville, Tn. She was of Christian faith.

Krystal graduated from Tennessee Technical College and enjoyed working as a Surgical Technician at Southeast Eye Specialist and Oak Ridge Eye Center.

Her favorite hobbies were sewing and painting, she was very creative and loved with all her heart.

Krystal is survived by her beloved child, Sammy, two sisters, Whitney Toney and Alana Kiely, and Krystal’s mother, Nancy Bowden. She is predeceased by her father, Sammy Rollow.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 3:00-5:00 pm in the little chapel of First Baptist Church of Clinton.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...