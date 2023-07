Kendra Alizabeth Byrge, age 12 of Lancing, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Adams Hill Church in Deer Lodge from 11:00-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow with Bro. Danny Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Adams Hill Cemetery.

