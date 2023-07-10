Kendlene Michelle Cordell, Heiskell

Kendlene Michelle Cordell, age 54, of Heiskell, Tennessee sadly left us to be with Jesus on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kendlene had worked as a school bus driver in Knox County.

Born on December 8, 1968, in Knox County, Tennessee she was the daughter of Virginia Darlene Daugherty of Heiskell, Tennessee, and the late James Daugherty. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband Joseph Moore; grandparents, Clyde and Dorothy Anthony and Virgil and Hazel Foust.

Survivors include her husband, Wayland Cordell; daughters, Brittany Adams and husband Timothy of Clinton, Tennessee, and Kirsten Moore and Michael Shores of Heiskell, Tennessee; brother, Kenny Freeman and wife Amy of Heiskell, Tennessee; sister, Kenya Rowland of Powell, Tennessee and beloved grand-daughter, Aniyah Adams, Darlene’s friend Donnie Overbay and other relatives and friends, and step-siblings, nieces and nephews.

The Cordell family will receive her friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee with Rev. Bubby Hooks officiating. Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. Music will be provided by A.J. Powers and Ray Wolfard and Brian Brown will read the obituary.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Sartin Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Kendlene Michelle Cordell.

