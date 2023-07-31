Kathy Roberts, Rocky Top

Kathy Roberts, 62, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home in Rocky Top, Tennessee. A native of Buncombe County, NC she was the seventh child born to loving parents Troy Thomas and OvaLee Payne Roberts in Asheville NC on Saturday, November 05, 1960. Kathy attended A.C. Reynolds High School and was employed by Cross Canvas Company for 20+ years; she was also a loving caregiver to her mother before moving to TN to be closer to her daughter and grandson. Kathy had a gracious outgoing personality, a quick wit, and somehow was always in a good mood. She had a way of making everyone feel like a friend and would do anything for you. She loved her family, her pets, liked watching a good western and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Roberts (Matt Stringfield) of Rocky Top, TN, and her grandson Marcus Joseph Owen Jr. whom she loved with all her heart, her siblings Carolyn Fortner of Fairview, NC, Pauline Roberts (Otto Tysland) of Westminster, SC, Allen Roberts of Heiskell, TN, Ben Roberts (Catherine) of Marshall, NC as well as her longtime close friend Robert Ward of Horse Shoe, NC. Also, Jennifer’s half-siblings Jackie Buckner Roberts (Brent) and Michael Buckner of Asheville, NC with whom Kathy had a special relationship.

No formal services will be held per Kathy’s wishes. There will be a celebration of

her life at a later date in North Carolina where she grew up and lived most of her life.

