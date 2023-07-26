Karen Goad, Harriman

Mrs. Karen Goad, age 55 of Harriman passed away July 23, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She loved her grandkids and spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Lonnie Goad.

Daughter: Misty Goad.

Father: Walter Frederick.

Survived by her son: Travis Goad.

Daughter: Christy Sandifer.

Mother: Hazel Frederick.

Eleven grandchildren: Caleb Goad, Ayden Goad, Icysis Goad, Jaycee Sandifer, Idayhus Goad, Landyn Goad, Lillyann Goad, Raylan Hughes, Kynzleigh Hugh, Jaxyn Goad, and Keatyn Goad.

Great granddaughter: Indiah Goad.

Sister: Juanita Fredrick.

And many other family and friends.

The family will have a private service.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Karen Goad.

