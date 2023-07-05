Karen Elaine Waters, 77

Karen Elaine Waters, age 77, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023. Elaine retired from ORAU and was a member of Highland View Church of Christ. She spent her spare time crafting, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play, and listening to CCR.

Elaine was preceded in death by husband, Robert Bryan Waters Jr.; son, Douglas Bryan Waters; mother, Mary Ruth Grizzell; and brothers, Gary Grizzell and John Grizzell. Survivors include son, Jud Waters (Jennifer); daughter, Julie Waters; six grandchildren, Bryan, Brianna (Hunter), Bradly, Brooke, Briley, and June; two great-grandchildren, Willow and Jayce; brother, Merle Grizzell (Linda); and sister, Paula DeMarini (Tom); sister-in-law, Lois Grizzell; along with numerous other family members and friends.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

The family will receive friends at 5-7 pm Friday, July 7, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Per Elaine’s request, no service will follow. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...