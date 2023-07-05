Julia Niswander Musolf, Rockwood (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Julia Niswander Musolf, age 70 of Rockwood, (formerly of Oliver Springs) passed away at her home on Sunday, July 2, 2023.  Julie attended First Christian Church of Rockwood. She graduated from  Oliver Springs High School and East Tennessee State University. She worked for Roane State Community College for 30 years working as a Financial Aid Advisor and as Testing Coordinator.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lois Niswander; Husband, Mark Musolf.

Julie is survived by her brother, Johnny Niswander of Oliver Springs; And Several cousins and other family members and good friends; Very close friends, Pat Coker and Kathy Smith Craft

Julie chose cremation with no services to be held.

