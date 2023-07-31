John Wesley Baker Jr, Rockwood

John Wesley Baker Jr, age 30 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023. He was born on January 27, 1993, in Jamestown, TN. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his kids. He worked as a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. He is preceded in death by his brother: Justin Ryan Baker; grandfather: Thomas Higginbottom; grandmother: Rita Creselious. He is survived by:

Children: Adaline Baker, Oliver Baker, and Harper Baker

Sisters: Sarah Baker, Tessa Pendergrass

Mother: Cindy Pendergrass

Father: John Wesley Baker Sr

Grandmother: Cynthia Higginbottom

Best Friend: Emily McCulley

Special Aunt: Theola Barnard

Nephew: Finn Pendergrass

and many other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of John Wesley Baker Jr.

