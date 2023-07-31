John “Johnny” William Stinnett Sr, Kingston

Mr. John “Johnny” William Stinnett Sr., age 77 of Kingston, TN was born on January 13, 1946, in Rockwood, TN to the late George and Mary Stinnett of Rockwood, TN. Johnny went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Roane Medical Center.

Johnny spent most of his younger days hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying his family. He was an amazing welder and spent the majority of his career at Rockwood Iron and Metal and finished out his career at Swenson’s Welding Shop “Shorty’s” in Midtown, TN.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by:

Wife: Alice “Faye” Stinnett

Daughter: Annette Stinnett (Richard) Nutt of Sale Creek, TN

Son: John Stinnett Jr. of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren: Nikkie (Zach) Moore of Soddy Daisy, TN

Cody (Lindsay) Clark of Sale Creek, TN

Christopher Stinnett

Katelyn Stinnett

He was blessed with several great-grandchildren:

Caney, Crimson, Corbin Clark, Sloane Moore, and several others.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a service at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ottis Ball officiating. Graveside and interment services to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Johnny Stinnett Sr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...