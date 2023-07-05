Jet Ski accident in Kingston sends One to UT Medical Center Via LifeStar

A freak accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Kingston. The call to 9-1-1 stated that a jet ski had run ashore at a residence on Windswept Lane striking a 70-year-old female, the great aunt of the 24-year-old jet ski operator, according to Kingston Fire Chief Willie Gordon. The TWRA is the lead investigator in the incident. Gordon said their department personnel and Police responded quickly to investigate and rendered first aid to the injured before the ambulance arrived on scene. They ordered Lifestar to be enroute which landed at the Roane County High School band practice field to transport the 70-year-old to UT Medical Center. The woman suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung. She is still in the hospital at this time (Wednesday). The TWRA is still investigating this as an accident.

We earlier reported that a juvenile was transported as well, however that information was incorrect.