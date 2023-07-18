Jessie Wayne Childs Jr, Rockwood

Jessie Wayne Childs, Jr., of Rockwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, surrounded by his family.

Jessie, fondly known as “Buster” was born to Jessie Wayne and Oma Childs on March 22, 1941, in Harriman, TN. Jessie was a supervisor at the K-25 plant, where he worked for 33 years. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed farming, restoring Mustang automobiles with his son, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had an outgoing personality, a mischievous wit, and never met a stranger.

Jessie is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Jesse Wayne (Jay) Childs III; and grandson, Jesse Wayne Childs IV. He is also survived by sisters; Marilyn Childs Donatelli, Kingston; Nora Child Long (Don), Harriman; Carolyn Childs Howard (Tommy), Knoxville; Christy Childs Milam (Larry), Tucson, AZ; and brother Andy Childs (Dena), of Irvington, KY.

Jessie was predeceased by his parents, Jessie Wayne, Sr. and Oma Hicks Childs, sisters; Margaret Cody, Mary Gober, Dorothy Childs, and brother Tommy Childs.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Scott Cemetery in Oak Ridge, with Reverend Wayne Nelson officiating with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, or the Love Serve Remember Foundation at Ramdass.org/donate in Jessie’s name. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Childs Family.

Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...