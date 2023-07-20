Jesse Preston Phillips, 36

Jesse Preston Phillips age 36, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Jackson Tennessee.

Jesse enjoyed riding horses, motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with his sons and family. He loved doing mechanic work, construction work, and heating and maintenance. Jesse was a jack of all trades. He was a momma’s boy. He will be missed dearly but will always remain in the hearts of those who his smile and love has touched.

Jesse is preceded in death by his father, Jesse William Phillips, grandparents Rev. Bob & Dorothy Phillips, Charles & Anna Ruth Currier, and special Aunt Brenda Lindsay. He is survived by his mother Rebecca McKenzie, and Sons Jesse Cordell Phillips, Cameron Wayne Phillips, and Michael David Phillips. Sisters, Cyndi Inklebarger, Bridgette & husband Derrick Woods, Tonka McKenzie Jackson. Foster Sisters Brenda Sue Flack, Diane Neal, Melody Maiden, and Brandy Lindsay Cook. Aunts, Evelyn & husband Steve Renner, Chris & husband Mike Tucker, Debbie Holt and Susan & husband Bobby Ramsey. Uncles Bobby Phillips, Roger Phillips, Danny & wife Sandy Phillips, Johnny & wife Mary Currier, and Edward Smith. Nephews, Eric & wife Taylor Jones, Justin Tidwell, Logan Tidwell, and Branden Dye. Nieces Brittney & husband Ricky Scalf and Brandi & wife Jessica Loving, Samantha and husband Derrick Ballard. Special friend Barbara Cockrum. Along with great nieces and nephews and many other friends and family members.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of Jesse’s Celebration of Life service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee. Rev. David Crowe will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jones Mortuary.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Jesse Preston Phillips.

