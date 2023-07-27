Jeremy Bennett Loy, Oliver Springs

Jeremy Bennett Loy, 32 of Oliver Springs passed Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Jeremy was a lover of trinkets and keepsakes. He loved to explore the outdoors and sit by the lake. He had a silly sense of humor and contagious laugh. He was kind and caring to the ones he loved. He was a thrill seeker so he learned to love climbing trees for a living! He would sleep the entire ride to Florida and back but still make the best road trip buddy. He loved making memories and was a boisterous loving uncle.

He is preceded in death by (Momma Jill) Lisa Daniels

Survived by father Kenneth Loy and mother Brenda (Patterson) Loy

Brothers; Rodney Loy and Kenneth Loy Jr.

Sisters; Tonya Loy and Kendra

Nieces; Neira Henderson, Alani Anderson, Emma Campbell, Shyanna Loy, Bridget, Whitney and Alissa

Nephews; Josh Daniels, Rodney Utters

A host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive Oliver Springs, Tn on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm. Funeral at 1:00 pm

Jeremy will be laid to rest at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.

Donations can be made to Jackson Funeral Home to help family with funeral costs.

To leave a note for Jeremy’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

