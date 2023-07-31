Jennifer Ann Smith, Clinton

Jennifer Ann Smith, 50 years of age, of Clinton, TN, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jason John; her father, David Gordon; two pairs of grandparents; three uncles; and one aunt. She was a loving mother, daughter, cousin, and friend.

Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Miranda Rose Smith, and her mother, Patricia Ann Smith, both of Royal Oak, MI; her sister, Jennifer Lynn (Matthew) Calabrese; her sweetheart and best friend, Phil Bradley; and several cousins.

She was a hard worker and valued employee wherever she worked and always turned co-workers into friends. She was loved dearly and will be truly missed, always remaining in our hearts and memories.

A private funeral service will be held in Royal Oak, MI at a future date.

The Staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Ms. Jennifer Ann Smith.

