Jeannette Burum-Myers, Smyrna

Jeannette Burum-Myers age 66 a resident of Smyrna Tn passed away at Smyrna Care Center on July 25th, 2023. Jeannette was born on June 20 1957 in Oak Ridge TN to Annette Cozart and Thurman Bertram.

She had a very close relationship with God and enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering in her church. In her early years, she was an avid reader and enjoyed playing softball and basketball. She was a dedicated foster mother to numerous children in which she earned the title Foster Mother of the Year. She loved spending time with her family, especially her 3 grandchildren with whom she shared a special bond. She also enjoyed listening to music and dancing.

She was preceded in death by her mother Annette Cozart, father Thurman Bertram, stepfather Howard Cozart Sr, husband Jerry Myers, brother Howard Cozart Jr, sister Minnie Sue Cozart, and sister JoAnne Cozart Dawson.

Jeannette is survived by her son Anthony (Jessica) Myers of Hobart IN; daughter Beatrice Myers of Lavergne Tn; grandchildren Anthony, Adrian, and Aarik Nelson of Lavergne TN; brothers Johnny Burum of Crown Point IN; Ricky Cozart of Harriman TN; Taylor Smith of Nashville TN; sisters Mary Ann Patterson of Nashville TN; Alma Cozart of Harriman TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 12-1 pm on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Elder David Benjamin officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Burum/Myers family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

