James Tony Byrd, Harriman

James Tony Byrd, age 80 of Harriman went home peacefully to be with the Lord and his precious wife, Mary on Friday, June 30, 2023, after being diagnosed with Leukemia on June 17, 2023. He was born March 15, 1943, in Pioneer, Tennessee, and was a 1961 graduate of Oliver Springs High School. Tony was a member of Batley Baptist Church and faithfully attended New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. He retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant in Oak Ridge. Tony was passionate about Nascar Racing, UT Sports, attending church, and listening to his sisters and brother-in-law sing southern gospel. He was a loyal father to his son, a wonderful grandfather to his four grandchildren, a loving brother to his two sisters & brothers-in-law, a great uncle, and a kind friend to all who knew him. He lived a life well worth remembering. It would be wrong to say that he lost his battle because he was determined to stay strong for his family. Tony remained positive and showed unbelievable resilience and perseverance that his family will carry with them for years to come. He showed the nurses, doctors, and all those around him what strength and grace really is. Tony was always ready to offer a kind word, a sweet smile, or a shoulder to lean on. Though he can no longer wrap us in his signature bear hug, he will remain forever in our hearts. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Margaret Byrd; and parents, Rev. James & Ethel Byrd.

SURVIVORS

Loving Son Alan Byrd of White Bluff, TN

Grandchildren Jennifer Byrd & Kelly Byrd of Louisville, KY

Garrett Byrd of West Memphis, AK

Justin Byrd of Portageville, MO

Sisters & Brothers-in-law Sharon & Truman Hamby of Marion, NC

Debbie & Ernie Peters of Harriman, TN

Niece Gail Hamby of Marion, NC

Nephew Darren Hamby of Marion, NC

Several extended family members and a host of dear friends too numerous to mention

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Methodist Medical Center for their devoted care for their family and especially for Tony during his stay there, also the nurses with Covenant Hospice.

Everyone who knew and loved him is welcome to pay their respects during his visitation Monday, July 3, 2023, between the hours of 12:00-1:00 pm, at New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with funeral service following at 1:00 pm in the church sanctuary with Rev. Daniel Metcalf and Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Anderson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to New Mountain View Baptist Church, 381 Mahoney Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston is honored to serve the Byrd family.

