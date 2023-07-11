James “Bubba” Moore Jr, Oakdale

Mr. James “Bubba” Moore, Jr, age 50 of Oakdale, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. Bubba loved fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents: Jim & Penney Moore.
He is survived by his brother: Allen Moore.
Many nieces and nephews.
One sister: Rachel Coffey.
And many other friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at New Life Baptist Church in Harriman. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro. Brian Collins officiating.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to service the family of Mr. James “Bubba” Moore, Jr. during this time.