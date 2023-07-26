James Boyce Polston, Harriman

Mr. James Boyce Polston, age 86 of Harriman, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. James, fondly known by close friends as “Buddy” was born to Tasco & Mary Polston on May 17, 1937, on his family farm in Harriman. As a boy, he learned to farm that land that he cherished, and he lived and worked there for his entire life. He had a deep love for his farm and cattle.

On June 23, 1961, he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Gilmore. Together, they had two beautiful daughters, Tammy, and Tisha. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Loved ones will remember James spending his time on many hobbies, including squirrel, turkey, and deer hunting, gardening, and square dancing. In recent years he has found joy in collecting and planting daffodils and admiring the birds and squirrels on his land.

James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He then taught woodworking at Rule High School in Knoxville and worked for the plants in Oak Ridge, TN. He retired from K-25 after 26 years as a Roads and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor.

James earned his undergraduate degree from Tennessee Tech University and his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

He was predeceased by his wife: Barbara Ann Gilmore Polston.

Parents: Tasco & Mary Polston.

Sister: Nancy Allstun.

Son-in-law: Eric Grigsby.

He will be profoundly missed by two daughters: Tisha Grissbly and Tammy & husband Gary Guge.

Twin sister: Helen Joyce Brooks.

Grandsons: Cody Guge and wife, Ashley, Brett Guge and wife, Emilye.

Great-grandchildren: Grayson Guge, Isaiah Guge, Silas Guge, and Keelye Guge.

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 28, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Randy Griffis and Bro. Wayne Nelson officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Boyce Polston. during this time.

