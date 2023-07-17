Howard Franklin Brown, Kingston

Howard Franklin Brown of Kingston, TN passed away peacefully at his residence on July 15, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He had been surrounded by family and friends prior to passing away.

Mr. Brown was born in Kingston, TN in 1935 to Wildie & Mamie Lou. He attended Kingston High School where he met Sarah, his late wife of 65 years. Throughout his career, he worked for Job Corp and IUOE offices in Bristol, TN, White Swan, WA, and Washington, D.C. His role with Job Corp allowed him the unique opportunity to visit every U.S. state; he collected IUOE caps from each of his Local visits that were displayed in his home. One of his proudest career achievements was the accolades given to him by Elizabeth Dole for his work with the IUOE. He completed his career as the IUOE National Director in Washington, D.C. before retiring in 1997 and returning to Kingston.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. He was known for always approaching anyone with a big, infectious smile. His church community knew him as a man of deep faith in Jesus Christ.

He was called “Punk” by friends and family his entire life. Over time he was given other nicknames such as Chalk-eye and Brownie. To his children and grandchildren, he was Dad and Pappaw. He loved living on the lake in Kingston; he would happily take friends and family out on the lake for fishing, skiing, inner-tubing, and bird-watching. When he wasn’t out on the water, he could be found working in his garden. He and his wife Sarah also enjoyed traveling by RV; children and grandchildren hold wonderful memories of road trips in the RV with both Mammaw and Pappaw.

Mr. Brown is survived by his brother Wildie Brown Jr. of Dayton; his sister Mary Barger of Saint Augustine; 2 children, Judy McNew of Knoxville and Donald Brown (wife Margaret) of Bristol; 5 grandchildren, Bethany McNew of Knoxville, Cindy Callahan (husband Derrick) of Johnson City, Stephany McNew (husband Greg Warren) of Powell, Angel Brown of Albuquerque, and Hannah Brown of Bloomington; 8 great-grandchildren, Ethan McNew, Addy Callahan, Beckett Callahan, Logan Davis, Dominic Hall, Maizie Gray, Cormac Warren, and Arlo Warren; and cherished friend Mary Wilson.

The family will receive friends and family from 3 to 5 pm on Tuesday, July 18th, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, with funeral service following at 5 pm with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis and Pastor Don Brown officiating. Graveside service will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Appalachian Mountain Project Access.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

