Henrietta Hunley, Andersonville

Henrietta Hunley, age 72, of Andersonville, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Henry and Mary Henderson Ridenour on August 14, 1950. Henriette was a member of the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be missed by all. In addition to her parents, Henrietta is preceded in death by husband James R. Hunley Jr., grandson James Ray Hunley, and brother Kimble Ridenour.

She is survived by her children Tammy Bell husband Tim, James R Hunley III wife Melissa and Jody Hunley wife Miranda; grandchildren William Bell, Wesley Bell, Brittany Carden husband Jeremy, KayLee Hunley, Bobby Hunley, Jimmy Hunley, JoJo Hunley, Jaycee Hunley, and Jagger Hunley; great-grandchildren JJ Carden and Lizzie Carden; siblings Patricia Gail Ward and Gary Lee Ridenour. A host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Holley- Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 PM with the funeral service to follow with Pastor David Seiber and Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Henrietta’s interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mount Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery fund in honor of Henrietta, PO Box 521 Norris, TN 37828. www.holleygamble.com

