Harriman Renews 9-1-1 Contract

Dudley Evans 43 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Harriman City Council on Tuesday evening passed their contract renewal with the 9-1-1 system in the county for dispatch services for fire and police. A 5% increase over last year will cost the city an estimated $98,000 annually. The city of Kingston passed their 9-1-1 contract agreement last week when they met. However, their contract was less due to the fact they have a smaller territory to cover and call volume is much lighter in Kingston than the City of Harriman.

