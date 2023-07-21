Grants for Local Public Libraries

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Representative Ed Butler, Representative John Ragan and Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced the Briceville Public Library and Norris Community Library will receive Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grants. The Briceville Public Library will receive a $741 TOP Grant and the Norris Community Library will receive a $1,750 TOP Grant to improve the internet connection for public use at both libraries.
Tags Anderson County Briceville Grant Lt. Governor Randy McNally Norris Public Library Representative John Ragan Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Check Also
FAMILIES FIRST PARTICIPANTS TO RECEIVE A ONE-TIME BACK-TO-SCHOOL PAYMENT
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will provide extra support to more …