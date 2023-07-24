Gilbert Madison Leftwich, Oak Ridge

Gilbert Madison Leftwich born May 19, 1944, in Nashville TN, passed away at his home in Oak Ridge TN on July 20, 2023.



Madison had a smile forever and a story to tell of the adventures of life for anyone willing to listen. A proud Father and Grandfather with a story to tell about each one with a proud grin at the end.



Proceeded in death by his parents Gilbert and Hilda Leftwich. Survived by his son and his wife James and Josefina Leftwich, his 3 grandsons Cody, Cayden, and Caleb.



Thanks Dad for keeping the past alive through your stories. May we continue the wisdom of this tradition. Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn is serving the Gilbert Leftwich Family.

