George Thomas McGill, Kingston

George Thomas McGill, 84, of Kingston, Tennessee, peacefully went to his heavenly home on July 18, 2023, after a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer’s. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by loving family and support. George was born in Huntsville, TN on December 9, 1938. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School after which he enlisted in and faithfully served in the United States Navy for 4 years where he trained as an electrician’s mate. After being honorably discharged, He returned to Oak Ridge where he loyally served as an electrician for 30 years at ORNL. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 760. George was also the owner of McGill Electric where they performed local electrical and HVAC services for over 15 years. George was known as a loving husband, father, and avid sportsman. He enjoyed fishing and was a devoted Tennessee Volunteers supporter and fan. George was a member of the Oak Ridge Boy’s Club where he coached for many years. He also was a member of Union Lodge 38 F & AM where he was a 32nd degree Mason. George served alongside his wife Sharon as the Worthy Patron and Matron of the Kingston Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a faithful member of the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Kingston.



George is survived by his two sons, George Allen Scott with his wife, Elizabeth; Frederick Bryan with his wife, Jeanne; sisters, Betty Ford of Oak Ridge, Nancy Stephenson of Oak Ridge, Marion Smith of Oak Ridge, and Kathy Simmons of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jared McGill, Thomas McGill, Ashley Beaumia, and Logan Sproule; along with several great-grandchildren.



George was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas and Reva McGill, of Oak Ridge; wife, Sharon Kaye Walton McGill of Oak Ridge; wife, Mary Lee Brackett McGill of Kingston; and brother, Richard McGill of Oak Ridge.



Visitation of friends will be held at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston on Saturday, July 22, 2023, between 5 and 7 PM with services following, Pastor John Pryor officiating. Graveside service will be held with full military honors at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 2 PM. The family requests that any donations be made to East Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the McGill Family.

