Gary Russell Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Gary Russell Sr., age 77, of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. Gary was also a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a fireman for the city of Harriman and also worked at K-25. Gary was an auctioneer as well.

He was preceded in death by his son: Gary Russell Jr.

His daughter: Stacey Tuttle.

His parents: Howard and Ethel Russell

Two brothers: Larry and David Russell.

He is survived by one sister: Patricia “Pat” Anderson

Two grandchildren: Cassandra Palmer and Daniel Tuttle.

One very special friend: Linda Faukner

Two very close and helpful friends: Lynn Redwine and Steve Bowman.

Many special nurses.

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 11:00 to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Bro. Rod Garrett officiating. The interment will be held following the funeral service at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gary Russell during this difficult time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...