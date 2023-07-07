Gary Lynn Bailey, 77

Gary Lynn Bailey, age 77, passed away on July 5, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Gary graduated with the last class at South Harriman High School in 1963, where he played football before continuing to play at Carson Newman. He received an Education Specialist and Master’s Degree from Tennessee Tech, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Carson Newman. Gary served as a Sergeant in the United State Army from 1967 to 1969. He was stationed on the DMZ in Korea earning the Imjin Scout Badge. Gary served as a math teacher at South Harriman Middle School and later Harriman Middle School. He coached football at Harriman High School as the defensive coordinator and later head coach from 1987 to 2001. He retired as assistant principal of Harriman High School in 2006.

He is preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Ruby Bailey and brother Kenneth Bailey.

Survived by wife of 57 years Edith Nagle Bailey, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Kris Mynatt, and granddaughters Bailey and Abigail Mynatt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the food pantry at Trenton Street Baptist Church, 519 Trenton St., Harriman, TN 37748. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral to follow Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Interment will follow funeral service in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Bailey Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...