Franklin Delenor Henegar, Rocky Top

Franklin Delenor Henegar, age 88, of Rocky Top, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on June 28, 2023. Franklin was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on January 12, 1935, to the late Esker Henegar and Leona Scott Henegar. Franklin is preceded in death by his wife.

Survivors:

Franklin Henegar Jr. & Paula of Rocky Top, TN

Sonja Henegar of Perrysville, OH

Kyle and Andrew Sigartson

And a host of other family members and friends.

A private graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee on Friday, June 30, 2023.

