Former BBB TV-12 News Anchor Receives Emmy Nomination

BBB TV-12 would like to congratulate former news anchor Tara Lynn Wagner on her recent nomination for an Emmy Award for a story she did on Richard Carpenter and the legacy of the Carpenters in Downey, CA. Unfortunately, she did not win, but we’re still very proud of Tara Lynn and her accomplishments. Tara Lynn is now a multimedia journalist at Spectrum News 1 SoCal (www.spectrumnews1.com/socal). Tara Lynn was with BBB TV-12 back in 2000-2001 and was a great talent. We wish her continued success in her career.

You can follow Tara Lynn on her Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TaraLynnWagnerNews

