Felix Jerome Toon, Kingston

Felix Jerome Toon, 87, commonly known as Jerry, of Kingston, peacefully passed on July 15. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on October 29, 1935, to parents, Felix and Mabel (Burch) [maternal grandfather, Benedict Burch] Toon. Jerry had 7 brothers and 7 sisters who all have preceded his death except for Rosie Bullock who resides in Indiana. Jerry and Nelda (Martin) married in California, started their family, moved to Indiana, and ultimately moved to Kingston in 1968. Jerry retired from K-25 as a senior dimensional machinist inspector where he was part of many special projects, such as being part of the teams that built the rock boxes for the Apollo space mission to the moon and the U. S. Navy Seawolf project. Upon retirement, Jerry’s passion was creating very intricate scroll saw art pieces using a variety of wood species. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of the American Legion, Post 53.

Jerry is survived by four children, Cheryl Toon, Alan “Butch” Toon and wife Pam, Elaine Parker and husband Rob, Cindi Applegate and husband Kevin; five grandchildren, Charlie Graham and wife Mary Ellen, Matthew Toon and wife Kellee, Hunter Vallejos and wife Elizabeth, Carson, and Sarah Applegate. Great grandchildren, Beau and Libby Graham, Benjamin, Catherine, and Madeline Vallejos. Surviving special loved ones are Nancy Taylor of Kingston and Maria Larsson of Sweden (foreign exchange student).

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, followed with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to American Legion, Post 53. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Toon Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...