Fatal single car crash in Kingston Wednesday on East Race St.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday a single vehicle accident resulted in the death of one person. The driver was in a dodge pickup and wrecked on East Race Street in Kingston near Scenic Drive. According to Kingston Police detective Tony Guy, whom we spoke with today, the driver is identified as 57-year-old Ted Miller who struck some concrete barriers just east of scenic drive which caused the truck to flip onto its top. Miller allegedly died at the scene.

Kingston Fire Department First Responders and police rushed to the scene within minutes of the crash and realized the person in the vehicle was unresponsive. Highway 70, East Race Street was closed to thru traffic for the duration of the investigation and removal of the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Kingston Police Department is assisting.

