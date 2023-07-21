FAMILIES FIRST PARTICIPANTS TO RECEIVE A ONE-TIME BACK-TO-SCHOOL PAYMENT

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will provide extra support to more than 13,000 families who receive monthly cash assistance through the state’s Families First program. The payment will provide extra support to Families First participants as they begin to prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Households with an active case in t

The Families First Program as of July 1, 2023, will receive a one-time payment on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. This one-time payment will be available around July 15, 2023.

Families First is Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. TANF is a federally funded program that emphasizes work, family strengthening, and personal responsibility to empower families for long-term success. The program helps participants reach this goal by providing temporary cash assistance, transportation, childcare assistance, educational support, job training, and other support services. For further information about the Families First program, please visit the TDHS website at https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/families-first-tanf.html.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...