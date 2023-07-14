Fahe and Partners to Increase Affordable Housing Activities in TN with New Investment

A person holding two keys in front of a house

Nashville, TN – Governor Bill Lee’s Fiscal Stimulus Accountability Group (FSAG) announced today that

the state will be allocating $10 million in funding to Fahe and partners for statewide investments in

housing working families can afford. Fahe, a network of 50+ nonprofit organizations building the

American Dream in Appalachia, anticipates that this investment will generate, repair, rehab or preserve

as many as 147 units and support more than 413 households across Tennessee.

The FSAG, appointed by Governor Lee, has been working collaboratively to allocate over $3.75 billion in

funding received by the state through the American Rescue Plan Act. Fahe, together with our coalition

partners—the Neighborworks Alliance of TN and TN Association of Housing and Redevelopment

Authorities (TAHRA)—will work to deploy this additional $10 million via a competitive grant process.

According to recent real estate data, the availability of homes on the market in Tennessee dropped by

29.29% between March 2021 and March 2022, and the state experienced a significant decline in home

permits—with total permits down by 52.60% and single-family permits down by 36.44%—in the fourth

quarter of 2022.

“A safe place to call home is the foundation on which we build families, communities, economies, and

opportunity,” said Maria Catron, Executive Director of Oak Ridge Housing Authority and Chair of the

Fahe TN Caucus and President of TAHRA. “Tennessee has become a go-to place to live. While this has

been exciting and created opportunities for substantial economic growth statewide, it’s also created

major pressure on our housing market—pressure that has locked too many working families out. We are

grateful that Governor Lee and members of the FSAG recognize this supply vs. demand challenge and are

stepping forward to lead investments in housing working families can afford.”

The US Department of Treasury announced that affordable housing activities were an allowable

investment of COVID-19 relief funding in early 2022. Since then, 35 states have invested recovery funds

for affordable housing activities.

Jackie Mayo, Fahe Board President and President and CEO of HomeSource east Tennessee, based out of

Knoxville, sees this as a critical down payment on Tennessee’s future and a powerful example of

public-private partnerships. “Fahe’s strength is in our numbers. As a network we’re collectively able to

work with families at any point in their housing journey, helping them navigate the pathway to financial

stability, secure housing, and homeownership,” she said. “By partnering with the State to deploy these

funds, we’re going to be able to deliver more homes, generate greater opportunity, and ultimately

improve outcomes for our neighbors, friends, and families across the state. We know the power of this

kind of collaboration, and we’re grateful for the chance to work in lockstep with the state over the

coming years.”

Fahe will be working in partnership with the Fahe TN Caucus, the Neighborworks Alliance of TN, and the

TN Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities (TAHRA) to deploy these funds via a

competitive grant process.

Fahe is a network of 50+ nonprofit organizations building the American Dream in Appalachia. Since 1980

Fahe has invested over $1.32B, generating $1.69B in finance. Channeled through our Members and

community partners, this investment directly changes the lives of 778,114 people in some of the

hardest-to-reach places in Appalachia. Founded as a group of nonprofit housing organizations, this work

remains a core part of our identity.

