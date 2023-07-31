Evelyn Louise Poore, Briceville

Evelyn Louise Poore, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away July 28, 2023, at The Waters of Clinton. Evelyn was born on October 12, 1947, in Anderson County to the late Glen & Jewell Ely. She was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church of Briceville. Evelyn was a pronounced girly girl who loved her bright colors, jewelry, and her makeup. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, yard selling, sewing, coloring, and had a love for hummingbirds. Evelyn also enjoyed sewing clothes and was well known for her banana pudding and chess cake. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is also preceded in death by her brothers, Randall Miles Ely, Charles Bruce Ely, Kevin Lyle Ely, and step-father, Robert “Bob” Free, father-in-law Robert Glen Poore.
Survivors Include:
Husband of 30 years, Rickey Lynn Poore of Briceville
Sons: Thurman Bolinger Jr. of Clinton
Travis Bolinger of Clinton
Rickey Glenn Poore of Andersonville
Brothers: Darrell Ely of Clinton
James “Jimmy” Ely of Florida
Stephen “Neil” Ely of Clinton
Sisters: Glenna Ely Carroll and husband Lonnie of Wartburg
April Taylor and husband Rick of Clinton
Mother in Law Betty Poore of Briceville
Brother in Law Larry and Becky Poore of Briceville
Sister in Law Missy Fleming and Dan of Kingston
Very Special Cousins Linda Daniels, Clarence Miller Jr., Frances Short all of Ohio
Bill and Brenda Kreis of Farragut, Ronnie and Connie Kreis of Oliver Springs, and Donnie of Farragut
Special Friends Rita Hawkins and Karen Kennedy
And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other family members and friends.
Family: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home
Visitation of Family and Friends: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, July 31, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, July 31, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Larry Poore, Brother Randy Lowe, and Brother Daniel Fleming officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 11:15 AM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Circle Cemetery in Briceville for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.